TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.04

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 362840 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
TRU Precious Metals Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.20 million and a PE ratio of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 10.21 and a quick ratio of 10.21.
TRU Precious Metals Company Profile
TRU Precious Metals Corp. focuses on gold exploration activities in Central Newfoundland, Canada. Its flagship property is the Golden Rose project covering an area of 236 square kilometers located in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt. The company was formerly known as Trius Investments Inc and changed its name to TRU Precious Metals Corp.
