TrueFi Trading 8.2% Lower Over Last Week (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One TrueFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0528 or 0.00000269 BTC on major exchanges. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $28.98 million and $3.09 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrueFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005091 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,643.54 or 0.99998923 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006863 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004730 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00054055 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010181 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005430 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00064898 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00079105 BTC.

TrueFi Coin Profile

TrueFi (CRYPTO:TRU) is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io.

TrueFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.