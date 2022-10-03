Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Gap Up to $2.66

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.66, but opened at $2.83. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 1,811 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TKC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from 22.10 to 22.55 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Trading Up 9.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average of $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2,921.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.

