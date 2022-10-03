Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Gap Up to $2.66

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.66, but opened at $2.83. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 1,811 shares changing hands.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TKC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from 22.10 to 22.55 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.55.
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Trading Up 9.8 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average of $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.56.
About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.
