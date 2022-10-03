U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU) Shares Up 3.8%

U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.29 and last traded at $13.22. 38,542 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 35,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.73.

U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.14.

