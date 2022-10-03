Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Acquired by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty makes up 0.9% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 143,025.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 47,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,503,000 after acquiring an additional 19,499 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $401.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,116. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $451.30. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $406.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.74. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.36 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $427.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.27.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.