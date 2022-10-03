Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $491.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $482.27.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $401.19 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $330.80 and a 52-week high of $451.30. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $406.85 and a 200-day moving average of $399.98.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.74. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

