Umbrella Network (UMB) Market Cap Reaches $728,481.77

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded down 22.7% against the dollar. Umbrella Network has a total market cap of $728,481.77 and approximately $258,838.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Umbrella Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Umbrella Network alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00007319 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00012539 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00010350 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00012610 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

Umbrella Network (CRYPTO:UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively.Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umbrella Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Umbrella Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Umbrella Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.