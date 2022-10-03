Unibright (UBT) Market Capitalization Tops $19.50 Million

Unibright (UBT) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. In the last seven days, Unibright has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Unibright coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000668 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unibright has a total market capitalization of $19.50 million and approximately $202,315.00 worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Unibright

Unibright launched on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO. Unibright’s official website is unibright.io. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright.

Buying and Selling Unibright

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems.UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

