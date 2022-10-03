Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $242.70.

Several equities analysts have commented on UNP shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock opened at $194.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $194.73 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The firm has a market cap of $121.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.79.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 95,663 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,403,000 after purchasing an additional 45,209 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 56,175 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 354.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 14,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 27,603 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

