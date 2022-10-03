Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Lowered to $210.00 at Citigroup

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on UNP. Raymond James decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Union Pacific from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $242.70.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $194.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $121.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $194.73 and a 12 month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

