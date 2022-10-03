United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

UMC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

United Microelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of UMC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.67. 7,647,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,223,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.52. United Microelectronics has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $12.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 29.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Microelectronics will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

