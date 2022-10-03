Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Up 8.3%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.81 and last traded at $3.79. 101,134 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,627,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

UEC has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Uranium Energy from $7.10 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.10 and a beta of 2.10.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Uranium Energy by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 20,050 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 320,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 70,728 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Uranium Energy by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,131,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,892,000 after buying an additional 12,511,667 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC boosted its position in Uranium Energy by 56.1% in the first quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 75,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 27,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

