Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Up 8.3%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.81 and last traded at $3.79. 101,134 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,627,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
UEC has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Uranium Energy from $7.10 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd.
Uranium Energy Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.10 and a beta of 2.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uranium Energy
Uranium Energy Company Profile
Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.
