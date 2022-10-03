V.F. (NYSE:VFC) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Wedbush

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wedbush from $48.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

VFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on V.F. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen downgraded V.F. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on V.F. from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen downgraded V.F. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.60.

V.F. Price Performance

VFC stock opened at $29.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.33. V.F. has a 1 year low of $29.32 and a 1 year high of $78.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.45.

V.F. Announces Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that V.F. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

Insider Activity

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,374.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in V.F. by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,249,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,514,000 after acquiring an additional 286,966 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in V.F. by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 170,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,501,000 after buying an additional 43,289 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 60,441 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth $1,816,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

