V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.43 billion-$12.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.13 billion. V.F. also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.70-$0.75 EPS.

VFC stock traded up $1.37 on Monday, reaching $31.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,924,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,456,638. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.26. V.F. has a 12-month low of $29.32 and a 12-month high of $78.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.33.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that V.F. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

VFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on V.F. from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on V.F. from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on V.F. from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on V.F. from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on V.F. from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.60.

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 17,451 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

