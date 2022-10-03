v.systems Reaches Market Cap of $3.66 Million (VSYS)

v.systems (VSYS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 3rd. One v.systems coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. v.systems has a total market capitalization of $3.66 million and $1.10 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, v.systems has traded up 4.4% against the dollar.

v.systems (VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,605,563,186 coins and its circulating supply is 2,666,954,722 coins. The official website for v.systems is www.v.systems. The official message board for v.systems is medium.com/vsystems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS)- While it retains the core principles of PoS (and some of its derivatives), what sets SPoS apart is that it focuses more on hardware upgrades than on enhancements in the protocol. SPoS only allows supernodes to participate in the consensus process. Supernodes have higher memory, bandwidth and processing power compared to ordinary nodes, ensuring that the network performance does not get restricted by the limitations of individual nodes. Telegram | Reddit | Github | Medium | BitcoinTalk Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire v.systems should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy v.systems using one of the exchanges listed above.

