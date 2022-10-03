Vail Resorts, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.91 (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.91 per share on Monday, October 24th. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th.

Vail Resorts has decreased its dividend by an average of 33.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Vail Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 86.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Vail Resorts to earn $9.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.3%.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $215.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.16. Vail Resorts has a 52 week low of $201.91 and a 52 week high of $376.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.01) by $0.31. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $267.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTN shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp set a $300.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $383.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.57.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTN. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 700.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 10.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 18.7% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

