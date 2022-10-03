Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) PT Lowered to $270.00 at Truist Financial

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $281.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MTN has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $286.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. KeyCorp set a $300.00 target price on Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $285.57.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of MTN stock opened at $215.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $229.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.02. Vail Resorts has a 52 week low of $201.91 and a 52 week high of $376.24.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.01) by $0.31. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $267.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.91 per share. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 89.99%.

Institutional Trading of Vail Resorts

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,467,000 after buying an additional 51,505 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $958,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 656,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,086,000 after acquiring an additional 181,198 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 157.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 532,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,180,000 after buying an additional 325,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $117,740,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vail Resorts

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.