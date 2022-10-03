Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 4,877 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 30,363 shares.The stock last traded at $10.25 and had previously closed at $10.10.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Valneva from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.32.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Valneva in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Valneva by 85.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Valneva in the first quarter valued at $858,000. 16.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.
