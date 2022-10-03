Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,350,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,224 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 4.6% of GenTrust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. GenTrust LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $56,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 42,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Orcam Financial Group grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 6,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.06. 1,433,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,602,586. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.24. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $52.42.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

