Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,583 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.8% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,179,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,042 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after buying an additional 1,508,810 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,621,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,782,000 after buying an additional 3,042,532 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,143,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,036,342,000 after buying an additional 2,090,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,161,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,483,622,000 after buying an additional 1,382,092 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,246,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,602,586. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $52.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.24.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

