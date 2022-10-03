Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $3.37 on Monday, reaching $217.32. 18,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,089. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $213.19 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $243.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.88.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

