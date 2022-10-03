Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 30,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 156,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,786,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,939,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $223.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.91. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $217.12 and a 52-week high of $268.72.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

