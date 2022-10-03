Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 25,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 52,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT traded up $7.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $315.24. The stock had a trading volume of 11,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,987. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $307.15 and a 1-year high of $467.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $355.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $360.19.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

