Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Trimmed by Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,068 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 12.4% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $24,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $3.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $182.50. The company had a trading volume of 110,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,549,451. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.21. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $179.28 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

