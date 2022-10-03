Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Raised by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.1% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $3.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $183.41. 195,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,549,451. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $179.28 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.21.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

