Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on VBLT. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vascular Biogenics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

Vascular Biogenics stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.56. Vascular Biogenics has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $2.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10.

Vascular Biogenics ( NASDAQ:VBLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 6,201.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VBLT. Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter worth about $5,108,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. DLD Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 12,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

