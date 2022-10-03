VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Stock Price Up 2.3%

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.20 and last traded at $21.20. Approximately 2,678 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 2,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.73.

VACNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded VAT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on VAT Group from CHF 380 to CHF 350 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.22.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Valves and Global Service. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

