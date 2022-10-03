VeChain (VET) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $82.22 Million

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One VeChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0236 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VeChain has a total market cap of $2.03 billion and $82.22 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VeChain has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (ATM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00022817 BTC.
- VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Dock (DOCK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000110 BTC.
- AstroMoon (ATM) traded down 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Vendetta Finance (VEN) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- ImpulseVen (VEN) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000095 BTC.
- OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00026198 BTC.
- Oogear (OG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Qredo (QRDO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001110 BTC.
VeChain Coin Profile
VET is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2016. VeChain’s total supply is 85,985,041,177 coins and its circulating supply is 72,511,146,418 coins. VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.com. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
VeChain Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
