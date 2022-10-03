Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Bought by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust increased its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEEV. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Veeva Systems to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.05.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE VEEV traded up $0.80 on Monday, reaching $165.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,883. The firm has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 67.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.51. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.04 and a 52 week high of $327.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total transaction of $1,692,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,961.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total transaction of $1,692,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,961.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

