Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.20- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.46B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRT. Mizuho decreased their price target on Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vertiv from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on Vertiv from $12.75 to $11.75 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Vertiv from $12.75 to $11.75 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Vertiv stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,350,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,421,063. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 375.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.41. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Vertiv had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,836,000 after buying an additional 4,693,256 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,099,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,985 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Vertiv by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,207,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634,928 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Vertiv by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,653,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,256,000 after acquiring an additional 47,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vertiv by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,449,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,294,000 after acquiring an additional 105,094 shares during the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

