Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Trading Down 4.8%

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.62 and last traded at $32.70. Approximately 9,444 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 872,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on VERV shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.31 and its 200-day moving average is $23.70.

Insider Activity at Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.21). As a group, research analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 163,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $3,387,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 570,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,859,748.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Verve Therapeutics news, CMO Andrew Bellinger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $249,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,062.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Fmr Llc sold 163,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $3,387,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 570,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,859,748.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 353,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,444,540. 26.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 133.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $67,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 59.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

