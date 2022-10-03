VideoCoin Price Reaches $0.0499 on Exchanges (VID)

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One VideoCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0499 or 0.00000255 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded 39.6% lower against the dollar. VideoCoin has a market cap of $13.44 million and approximately $287,320.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CheeseSwap (CHEESE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dash Diamond (DASHD) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000137 BTC.

CheeseFry (CHEESE) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Aerium (AERM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Cheese (CHEESE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About VideoCoin

VideoCoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 13th, 2018. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins. VideoCoin’s official website is videocoin.io. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin.

VideoCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network powere by Filecoin.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

