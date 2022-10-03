Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Bought by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust raised its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $58,287,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 7,579.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,419,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,208 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,522,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,456 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 553.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 810,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,180,000 after purchasing an additional 686,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 627.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 538,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,028,000 after purchasing an additional 464,139 shares during the last quarter. 50.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Virtu Financial Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of VIRT stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.36. 31,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.59. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.43 and a 52-week high of $38.63.
Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Joanne Minieri bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $93,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,785.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VIRT. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Virtu Financial to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Virtu Financial from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $37.50 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.81.
About Virtu Financial
Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.
