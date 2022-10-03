Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Rating) rose 2.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.88 and last traded at $20.77. Approximately 113,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 94,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.31.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.98.

Get Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.63%.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund

About Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the first quarter worth $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 111.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the first quarter worth $49,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 13.4% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.