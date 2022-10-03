Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Rating) rose 2.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.88 and last traded at $20.77. Approximately 113,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 94,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.31.
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.98.
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.63%.
Institutional Trading of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund
About Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
