Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.91% from the company’s previous close.

COCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised Vita Coco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Vita Coco from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Vita Coco Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COCO opened at $11.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.59. Vita Coco has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Insider Activity at Vita Coco

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.83 million. Vita Coco had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Vita Coco will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vita Coco news, CFO Kevin Benmoussa sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $233,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,731. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vita Coco news, CFO Kevin Benmoussa sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $233,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,731. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Burth sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $447,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,078.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,084 shares of company stock worth $2,415,240 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vita Coco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Vita Coco during the 1st quarter worth $5,746,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,450,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,956,000 after purchasing an additional 573,227 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vita Coco by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after purchasing an additional 327,900 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vita Coco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,059,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,817,000. 22.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vita Coco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.