vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
VTVT has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of vTv Therapeutics from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.
vTv Therapeutics Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ VTVT opened at $0.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.80. The company has a market cap of $101.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of -1.39. vTv Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.76.
Institutional Trading of vTv Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,627,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 150,228 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About vTv Therapeutics
vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.
