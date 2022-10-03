W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management lessened its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRBGet Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 653,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35,550 shares during the quarter. W. R. Berkley accounts for about 1.8% of EULAV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. EULAV Asset Management owned about 0.25% of W. R. Berkley worth $44,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,354,000 after buying an additional 34,852 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 73.6% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth about $5,007,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 66.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.70.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of WRB stock traded up $1.67 on Monday, hitting $66.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,198. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.26 and a fifty-two week high of $72.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.03 and its 200-day moving average is $66.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.59.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRBGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 12.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Insider Activity at W. R. Berkley

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank purchased 1,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $88,692.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

