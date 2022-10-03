Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Price Target Lowered to €104.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €126.00 ($128.57) to €104.00 ($106.12) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Wacker Chemie from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Wacker Chemie from €184.00 ($187.76) to €188.00 ($191.84) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wacker Chemie from €188.00 ($191.84) to €200.00 ($204.08) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $174.00.

WKCMF stock opened at $98.41 on Thursday. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of $98.41 and a 1-year high of $200.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.75.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

