Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 12,853 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 270,778 shares.The stock last traded at $7.88 and had previously closed at $7.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WBX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Wallbox in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Wallbox in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Wallbox in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Wallbox in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Wallbox from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wallbox currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBX. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,937,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Wallbox during the 1st quarter worth $12,279,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the 4th quarter worth about $8,084,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,542,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Wallbox in the second quarter worth about $1,047,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

