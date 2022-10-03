Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,640 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 2.6% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE:WMT traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $132.56. 189,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,487,011. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.69 and its 200-day moving average is $135.54. The stock has a market cap of $359.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.41.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

