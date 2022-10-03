WardenSwap (WAD) Price Hits $0.0207 on Major Exchanges

WardenSwap (WAD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. WardenSwap has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $57,943.00 worth of WardenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WardenSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WardenSwap has traded down 21.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006134 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010763 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000052 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WardenSwap’s total supply is 41,631,819 coins and its circulating supply is 56,615,569 coins. WardenSwap’s official Twitter account is @WardenSwap.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WardenSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WardenSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WardenSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

