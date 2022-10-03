Warp Finance (WARP) Achieves Market Cap of $56,961.83

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 3rd. In the last week, Warp Finance has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One Warp Finance coin can now be bought for $12.19 or 0.00062321 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Warp Finance has a total market capitalization of $56,961.83 and approximately $2.35 million worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Warp Finance alerts:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000081 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $132.47 or 0.00676100 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007808 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

Warp Finance (CRYPTO:WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance.

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Warp Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Warp Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.