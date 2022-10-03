Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Shares Gap Down to $47.52

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $47.52, but opened at $46.49. Washington Trust Bancorp shares last traded at $46.48, with a volume of 48 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

The stock has a market cap of $807.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.25. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 31.97%. The business had revenue of $53.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.23%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 16,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

