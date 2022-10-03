Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
Waterstone Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ WSBF traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $16.48. 73,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,357. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.54. Waterstone Financial has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $372.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.48.
Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.70 million. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.71%. Equities analysts expect that Waterstone Financial will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.
About Waterstone Financial
Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.
