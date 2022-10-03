Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

NASDAQ WSBF traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $16.48. 73,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,357. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.54. Waterstone Financial has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $372.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.48.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.70 million. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.71%. Equities analysts expect that Waterstone Financial will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSBF. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial in the first quarter worth about $298,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Waterstone Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,887 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,692 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

