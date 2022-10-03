Wealth Management Resources Inc. Has $7.57 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wealth Management Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,883 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 4.7% of Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $7,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

BATS:USMV traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.10. 11,786,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.39 and a 200 day moving average of $72.97. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.