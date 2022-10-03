Wealth Management Resources Inc. Invests $4.82 Million in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Wealth Management Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 126,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,000. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF comprises 3.0% of Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wealth Management Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MLPX. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 30,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 32,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 38,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPX traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,780. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.44. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $33.20 and a 12 month high of $45.94.

