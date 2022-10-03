Wealth Management Resources Inc. Sells 4,787 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Wealth Management Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,787 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 83,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 41.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 299.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,600,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,057,000 after acquiring an additional 15,448,815 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,240.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,210,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,804,000 after purchasing an additional 758,824 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of SPYV stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.35. 216,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,547,237. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.45 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.98.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

