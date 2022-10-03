WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.36-$4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.39. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WEC traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,084,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.38. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $86.84 and a 12 month high of $108.39. The firm has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.36.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.21%.

Several analysts recently commented on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In related news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $64,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

