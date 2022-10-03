Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the August 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of EHI stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.67. The stock had a trading volume of 77,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,022. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $10.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.54.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Global High Income Fund
About Western Asset Global High Income Fund
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Global High Income Fund (EHI)
- Near-Term Headwinds Send Nike To The Bargain Basement
- Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
- Is the Bond Market Signaling a Market Bottom?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.