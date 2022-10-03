Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the August 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of EHI stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.67. The stock had a trading volume of 77,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,022. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $10.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.54.

Get Western Asset Global High Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Global High Income Fund

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 163,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 668,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 73,433 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 151,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 56,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.