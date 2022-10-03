Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Short Interest Update

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIOGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the August 31st total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:HIO traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,787. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average of $4.12. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $5.43.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 491,834 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 50,600 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

