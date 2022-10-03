Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Short Interest Update

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the August 31st total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:HIO traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,787. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average of $4.12. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $5.43.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 491,834 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 50,600 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

